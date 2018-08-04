Santiago worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless 10th inning and pick up the save in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.

The usual suspects in the White Sox's committee of closers -- Jace Fry, Juan MInaya and Luis Avilan -- had already pitched by the time they grabbed a lead in the 10th inning, so Santiago was one of the few fresh arms left to close out the game. We don't see this as a role change for Santiago who has pitched mostly in middle and long relief.