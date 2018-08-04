White Sox's Hector Santiago: Picks up save
Santiago worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless 10th inning and pick up the save in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.
The usual suspects in the White Sox's committee of closers -- Jace Fry, Juan MInaya and Luis Avilan -- had already pitched by the time they grabbed a lead in the 10th inning, so Santiago was one of the few fresh arms left to close out the game. We don't see this as a role change for Santiago who has pitched mostly in middle and long relief.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Shifts to bullpen role•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Lands second win despite shaky start•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Early exit Friday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Earns win Saturday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Gives up three homers against Orioles•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart