Santiago will start a minor-league game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

What makes this minor-league game newsworthy is that Santiago will get his own start on the same day that Carson Fulmer starts the White Sox's Cactus League game. Santiago's piggy-backed on a game started by Fulmer three times and, on two occasions, cleaned up a mess of Fulmer's making. Fulmer has not thrown well this spring, with 13 hits, four home runs, and seven walks allowed in five innings. He was presumed to be the fifth starter to open the season, but by giving Santiago an opportunity to open a game, the White Sox appear to be considering him to replace Fulmer in the projected starting rotation.