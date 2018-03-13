White Sox's Hector Santiago: Pushing for spot in rotation
Santiago will start a minor-league game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
What makes this minor-league game newsworthy is that Santiago will get his own start on the same day that Carson Fulmer starts the White Sox's Cactus League game. Santiago's piggy-backed on a game started by Fulmer three times and, on two occasions, cleaned up a mess of Fulmer's making. Fulmer has not thrown well this spring, with 13 hits, four home runs, and seven walks allowed in five innings. He was presumed to be the fifth starter to open the season, but by giving Santiago an opportunity to open a game, the White Sox appear to be considering him to replace Fulmer in the projected starting rotation.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Throws more zeroes•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Pushing for starting job•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Signs with White Sox•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Likely out for rest of 2017•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Has setback on rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...