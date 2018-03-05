Santiago allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.0 innings in Sunday's game against San Diego.

Santiago, in camp on a minor-league deal, cleaned up a mess left for him by putative No. 5 starter Carson Fulmer. The run scored off him was the first one allowed in his eighth spring inning. Fulmer has struggled over two spring starts and could be pitching his way out of the White Sox's rotation. In that event, Santiago is a logical replacement.

