White Sox's Hector Santiago: Re-entering rotation
Santiago is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Indians.
With Dylan Covey (shoulder) recently getting shut down, Santiago will slot back into the rotation for the final week of the season and pick up his first start since Aug. 17. Santiago covered 3.2 innings and 90 pitches in his most recent relief appearance Sept. 15, so he should be decently stretched out as he transitions back to starting duty. The veteran southpaw will tentatively line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come in the season finale Sunday versus the Tigers.
