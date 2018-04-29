Santiago will start Sunday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Santiago will step in to make a spot start in place of the injured Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder), who was placed on the disabled list earlier in the week. Chris Volstad started in place of Gonzalez on Tuesday, with Santiago piggybacking off the righty in what was ultimately a bullpen day for the White Sox. Santiago has topped out at 60 pitches this year, so Sunday could be another bullpen day for Chicago, with Volstad an option to piggyback off Santiago. Through seven appearances this season (16 innings), Santiago owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.