Santiago was moved to the bullpen Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Santiago will head to the bullpen with Carlos Rodon returning to the starting rotation from the 60-day disabled list. Santiago has made 17 appearances this season, seven of which have been starts: he's accrued a 4.96 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with a 43:30 K:BB over that span.

