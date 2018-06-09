White Sox's Hector Santiago: Shifts to bullpen role
Santiago was moved to the bullpen Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Santiago will head to the bullpen with Carlos Rodon returning to the starting rotation from the 60-day disabled list. Santiago has made 17 appearances this season, seven of which have been starts: he's accrued a 4.96 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with a 43:30 K:BB over that span.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Lands second win despite shaky start•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Early exit Friday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Earns win Saturday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Gives up three homers against Orioles•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Slated to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...