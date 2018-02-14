Santiago agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Santiago is expected to report to the big-league camp Thursday. In 2017, he appeared in 15 games for the Twins, posting a 5.63 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with a 51:31 K:BB over 70.1 innings. He started 14 of those contests and will be utilized as depth in the team's rotation for the 2018 campaign, although he could wind up starting the year at the Triple-A level.