Santiago is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Santiago will get the ball for Wednesday's series finale after having his previous turn in the rotation skipped. The 30-year-old has worked as a starter and long reliever this season, compiling a 5.60 ERA and 25:16 K:BB across 27.1 innings (11 appearances, two starts). With Santiago rejoining the rotation Wednesday, Carson Fulmer will have his start pushed to Friday.