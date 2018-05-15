White Sox's Hector Santiago: Slated to start Wednesday
Santiago is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Santiago will get the ball for Wednesday's series finale after having his previous turn in the rotation skipped. The 30-year-old has worked as a starter and long reliever this season, compiling a 5.60 ERA and 25:16 K:BB across 27.1 innings (11 appearances, two starts). With Santiago rejoining the rotation Wednesday, Carson Fulmer will have his start pushed to Friday.
