White Sox's Hector Santiago: Strengthens case for starter job
Santiago pitched two more scoreless innings in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks and lowered his Cactus League ERA to 0.75.
Santiago is making a push for the No. 5 starter job that was presumed to be Carson Fulmer's at the onset of spring training. Since then, Fulmer allowed Santiago to creep into the picture after posting an 18.90 ERA over his first four starts. Fulmer righted himself somewhat, throwing his best game of the spring Monday, but this competition isn't over. Each pitcher will get one more opportunity later this week. Santiago is on the same schedule as Fulmer, so if manager Rick Renteria decides the young right-hander isn't ready to start the season with Chicago, the left-handed Santiago is a ready replacement.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Not great, but better than Fulmer•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Pushing for spot in rotation•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Throws more zeroes•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Pushing for starting job•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Signs with White Sox•
-
Twins' Hector Santiago: Likely out for rest of 2017•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...