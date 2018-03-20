Santiago pitched two more scoreless innings in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks and lowered his Cactus League ERA to 0.75.

Santiago is making a push for the No. 5 starter job that was presumed to be Carson Fulmer's at the onset of spring training. Since then, Fulmer allowed Santiago to creep into the picture after posting an 18.90 ERA over his first four starts. Fulmer righted himself somewhat, throwing his best game of the spring Monday, but this competition isn't over. Each pitcher will get one more opportunity later this week. Santiago is on the same schedule as Fulmer, so if manager Rick Renteria decides the young right-hander isn't ready to start the season with Chicago, the left-handed Santiago is a ready replacement.