White Sox's Hector Santiago: Strikes out five in spot start
Santiago allowed two runs on five hits and three walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals. He struck out five.
The White Sox rotation has experienced some injuries of late, so Santiago stepped in to make his first start of the season. Though he put men on all afternoon, he only allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning and was charged with another run as the bullpen let one of his baserunners score in the fifth. All in all it wasn't a terrible outing for Santiago, whose 86 pitches significantly topped his previous season high. He figures to remain in the rotation Saturday against the Twins.
