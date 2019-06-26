Santiago allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The White Sox will need a fill-in starter this coming weekend, but it seems Santiago will be passed over in favor of a bullpen day headed by Carson Fulmer. Santiago threw 72 pitches (48 strikes) for the Knights in his first start since May 16. He may be considered for a big-league start soon.

