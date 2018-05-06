Santiago (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Twins, allowing eight runs on six hits and six walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

Making another spot start due to injuries in the White Sox's rotation, Santiago struggled mightily Saturday. He had difficulty finding the strike zone, tossing just 46 of his 89 pitches for strikes resulting in a season-high six free passes. The shellacking caused Santiago's ERA to jump from a respectable 3.48 to 6.00. He'll look to bounce-back in his next start, which will be a tough matchup on the road against the Cubs.