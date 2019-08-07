White Sox's Hector Santiago: Takes loss
Santiago (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings to take the loss in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Tigers.
Santiago was called up to start the second game of the team's doubleheader but failed to provide quality innings. He was charged with at least one earned run in three of the five innings he pitched, though he did not allow a home run. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, manager Rick Renteria said the team hasn't completely decided about Santiago's role going forward, but it looks like he'll be returning to the bullpen.
