White Sox's Hector Santiago: Tentatively scheduled for Saturday
Santiago is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday against the Angels, Doug Padilla of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox need a rotation fill-in after Tuesday's doubleheader, so Santiago will make his second start since joining the team. Santiago hasn't made an appearance since tossing 4.2 innings of long relief Aug. 6 against the Tigers.
