Santiago tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's game against the Padres.

Santiago lowered his spring ERA to 0.90 after Friday's effort. In 10 innings, the left-hander has allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out 10. Those numbers stand in stark contrast to Friday's starter and projected member of the starting rotation, Carson Fulmer, who has allowed 13 hits and seven walks in five innings. The 30-year-old Santiago has vast experience as a starter and could wrest the fifth spot in the rotation from Fulmer.