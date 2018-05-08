White Sox's Hector Santiago: Will have start skipped
Santiago will be skipped this turn in the rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Contrary to previous reports, Santiago is not expected to make his scheduled start Saturday against the Cubs. Off days allow the White Sox to use only four starters for a brief period, so James Shields will throw Saturday with Lucas Giolito bumping up to Sunday. Santiago has a 6.00 ERA and a 14.4 percent walk rate in 24 innings so far this season.
