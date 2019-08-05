Santiago will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte to start the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader in Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox don't currently have an opening in the rotation, but Santiago could earn a spot over fifth starter Ross Detwiler with a strong showing in his 2019 debut with the big club. Since inking a minor-league deal with the White Sox in June, Santiago has made seven starts for Charlotte, submitting a 5.84 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 37 innings. The 31-year-old will be tough to justify including in weekly fantasy lineups outside of AL-only formats.