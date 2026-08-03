White Sox's Huascar Brazoban: Sent to South Side

The White Sox acquired Brazoban from the Mets on Monday in exchange for right-handers Zach Franklin and Gabe Davis, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Brazoban had mainly been used in a middle-relief role for the Mets this season, notching five wins and eight holds while pitching to a 2.56 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 49:23 K:BB in 52.2 innings over 46 appearances. The White Sox bullpen is comparatively lacking in trustworthy arms, so the 36-year-old righty could have a chance at earning more higher-leverage work with his new club. Grant Taylor (2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25.8 K-BB%) has been the White Sox's top reliever this season, but he's picked up just five saves while manager Will Venable has preferred to use him in a more versatile fireman role.