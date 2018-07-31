White Sox's Hunter Schryver: Dealt to White Sox

Schryver was traded from the Rays to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for international slot money, Rays broadcaster Neil Solondz reports.

A 23-year-old left-handed reliever, Schryver logged a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 48.2 innings split between Low-A and High-A prior to the trade. He should report to High-A Winston-Salem.