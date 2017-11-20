White Sox's Ian Clarkin: Added to 40-man roster
Clarkin was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Clarkin, a first-round pick by the Yankees in 2013, was traded to the White Sox earlier this season. His stuff has backed up since he was drafted, and he now profiles as either an up-and-down starter or middle reliever. While he has excelled at preventing runs at High-A over the past couple seasons, his strikeout rate has been well below average. Now that he is on the 40-man roster, the White Sox may fast-track him to the big leagues to see what they have.
