Clarkin was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Monday.

This marks the second time in less than a week that Clarkin has moved from one Chicago team to the other; the Cubs claimed him from the White Sox last week before unsuccessfully attempting to pass him through waivers. Clarkin spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Birmingham, posting a 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 35:31 K:BB across 68.2 innings. The White Sox may try to pass the 23-year-old through waivers once more before the start of the season.

