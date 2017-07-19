Clarkin was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday in a multi-player deal.

Clarkin will join fellow minor leaguers Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo on their way to join the White Sox's stacked farm system. Clarkin, who was selected with the 33rd pick of the 2013 draft, was forced to miss the 2015 season with elbow issues but has put together two solid campaigns in the previous two years. The 22-year-old held an impressive 2.61 ERA over 72.1 innings with High-A Tampa this season and will look to build upon that success with his new organization.