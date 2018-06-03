Clarkin was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday for Double-A Birmingham after tweaking his groin while warming up, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The White Sox are viewing Clarkin as day-to-day until he receives a formal evaluation from the medical staff. The 23-year-old lefty has supplied a 6.29 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 21:24 K:BB in 48.2 innings at Double-A this season.