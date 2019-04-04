Hamilton (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Hamilton wound up spending the minimum 10 days on the shelf due to shoulder soreness stemming from a car accident in spring training. Look for the young right-hander to join the big-league bullpen once he finds his footing in the minors. Hamilton posted a 4.50 ERA in eight innings with the big club during a September promotion.