White Sox's Ian Hamilton: Blows save in spectacular fashion
Hamilton served up a walkoff grand slam to Jason Kipnis in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.
After Juan Minaya and Caleb Frare put two runners aboard with one out to begin the ninth inning, Hamilton got the call for a shot at his first big-league save. Instead, the rookie plunked Yan Gomes with his first pitch to load the bases before Kipnis ripped a 3-2 changeup over the right-field wall. Hamilton's high-90s fastball is still likely to make him a key part of the White Sox's 2019 bullpen plans, but the 23-year-old isn't quite ready yet to dominate major-league hitters.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....