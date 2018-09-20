Hamilton served up a walkoff grand slam to Jason Kipnis in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

After Juan Minaya and Caleb Frare put two runners aboard with one out to begin the ninth inning, Hamilton got the call for a shot at his first big-league save. Instead, the rookie plunked Yan Gomes with his first pitch to load the bases before Kipnis ripped a 3-2 changeup over the right-field wall. Hamilton's high-90s fastball is still likely to make him a key part of the White Sox's 2019 bullpen plans, but the 23-year-old isn't quite ready yet to dominate major-league hitters.

