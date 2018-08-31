White Sox's Ian Hamilton: Contract selected from minors
Hamilton had his contract purchased by the White Sox on Friday.
Hamilton will take the place of Xavier Cedeno on the active roster after the latter was traded to Milwaukee on Friday afternoon. Across 22 appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this year, Hamilton has logged a 1.71 ERA and 0.84 WHIP while earning 10 saves in 13 chances. He is seen as an option to be the closer of the future for Chicago, so don't be surprised if he gets some high-leverage opportunities over the course of September.
