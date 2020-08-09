Hamilton allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Cleveland.

Hamilton made his third appearance of the season as part of Chicago's bullpen day Saturday, and all three outings have been scoreless. White Sox manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that Hamilton is one three arms used Saturday that could be used in high-leverage situations going forward. "[Zack] Burdi now, and [Codi] Heuer and even Ian Hamilton and [Matt] Foster," Renteria said. "We're building some arms for our pen that could become high-leverage guys... I wouldn't be surprised if you see those guys at some point in high-leverage situations." The White Sox are looking at some of their young relievers as potential replacements for setup man Aaron Bummer (biceps) who was placed on the injured list Saturday.