Hamilton was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
The right-hander returned from the injured list Aug. 22 but was immediately optioned to the alternate training site. Hamilton has now been removed from the 40-man roster after allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and five walks over four innings this season.
