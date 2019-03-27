Hamilton (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Hamilton said Sunday he was about halfway through his expected spring workload, so starting the season on the IL isn't much of a surprise. The 23-year-old's spring schedule has been off track due to right shoulder soreness that cropped up following a car accident. It remains unclear when Hamilton is expected to return, but he'll be eligible to be activated April 4 as the move is retroactive to Monday.

