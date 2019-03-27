White Sox's Ian Hamilton: Lands on IL
Hamilton (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Hamilton said Sunday he was about halfway through his expected spring workload, so starting the season on the IL isn't much of a surprise. The 23-year-old's spring schedule has been off track due to right shoulder soreness that cropped up following a car accident. It remains unclear when Hamilton is expected to return, but he'll be eligible to be activated April 4 as the move is retroactive to Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...