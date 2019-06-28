Hamilton needs surgery to repair multiple facial fractures after getting struck in the face by a linedrive and will miss the remainder of the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

He lost some teeth and will need multiple surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and replace some of his teeth. Hamilton has a chance to develop into a big-league caliber setup man, but he has logged just 16.1 innings at Triple-A this season due to injury.

