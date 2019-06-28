White Sox's Ian Hamilton: Out for season
Hamilton needs surgery to repair multiple facial fractures after getting struck in the face by a linedrive and will miss the remainder of the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He lost some teeth and will need multiple surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and replace some of his teeth. Hamilton has a chance to develop into a big-league caliber setup man, but he has logged just 16.1 innings at Triple-A this season due to injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...