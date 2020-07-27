Hamilton was called up by the White Sox on Monday.
Hamilton will take Reynaldo Lopez's (shoulder) place on the roster, though he's been strictly a reliever throughout his professional career, so he won't be taking Lopez's place in the rotation. Hamilton allowed four runs in eight innings in his big-league debut but did not make a major-league appearance in 2019, missing most of the year after requiring surgery to repair multiple facial fractures after he was struck in the face by a line drive during a Triple-A game.
