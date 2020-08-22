Hamilton (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the White Sox's alternate training site Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton was able to return from the injured list after spending just 10 days sidelined, but he'll continue to work at the team's alternate training site going forward. The right-hander struggled in his relief appearance prior to being placed on the injured list and carries a 4.50 ERA and 2.25 WHIP through four innings this season.