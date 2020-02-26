White Sox's Ian Hamilton: Scheduled to appear Thursday
Hamilton (face) is listed among the White Sox's scheduled pitchers for Thursday's Cactus League against the Mariners, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton's 2019 season came to an end in late June, when he required surgery to address multiple facial fractures after being struck by a line drive. The right-hander made a full recovery from the injury during the offseason and was cleared to make his spring debut Monday, when he surrendered the only runs in Chicago's 2-2 tie with the Dodgers. He'll attempt to bounce back from the rough showing Thursday as he aims to secure a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen.
