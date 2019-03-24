Hamilton (shoulder) said Sunday he's about halfway through his spring workload, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton's spring training work was essentially reset last week as he deals with right shoulder soreness stemming from a car accident. It's unclear what rehab work the 23-year-old is currently doing, but it appears as though he needs a bit more time to build up his arm strength.

