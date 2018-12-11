White Sox's Ivan Nova: Acquired by White Sox
Nova was traded by the Pirates to the White Sox on Tuesday, pending a medical review, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Pittsburgh's return is not yet clear. The White Sox will hope that Nova can help stabilize the back of the rotation as the team attempts to head towards competitiveness. "Stable" seems to adequately describe the 31-year-old, who has posted three straight seasons with an ERA between 4.14 and 4.19. He won't strike out many players (just a 16.7 percent strikeout rate in each of the last two seasons), but his consistency makes him a useful option in deep leagues.
