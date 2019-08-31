White Sox's Ivan Nova: Ambushed by Atlanta
Nova (9-11) took the loss Friday as the White Sox were downed 10-7 by Atlanta, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He failed to strike out a batter.
A four-run second inning accounted for most of the damage, as Nova got tagged for more than two runs in a start for the first time since July 17. The veteran right-hander will carry a 4.48 ERA and 97:40 K:BB through 162.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.
