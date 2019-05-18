White Sox's Ivan Nova: Blasted by Blue Jays
Nova (2-4) took the loss Friday, getting slammed for nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and four walks over three-plus innings while striking out one as the White Sox were routed 10-2 by the Blue Jays.
Three of Toronto's eight hits off Nova left the yard, including a two-run shot by Vlad Guerrero Jr. in the fourth inning that helped finally chase him from the game. The right-hander has coughed up at least five runs in five of nine starts this season, and nine runs twice in his last five, and both his command and control have deserted him -- he's walked 13 batters and served up 10 homers in 25.2 innings over that five-start stretch. Nova may not turn things around any time soon either, as his next outing is scheduled for Wednesday in Houston.
