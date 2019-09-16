White Sox's Ivan Nova: Coughs up five runs
Nova allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out three batters in the loss to Seattle. He did not factor in the decision.
Nova kept the Mariners off the board through three frames before giving up five runs in the fourth. Fortunately, his offense did enough to come back and avoid handing him the loss. The 32-year-old now owns a lackluster 4.86 ERA and 106:43 K:BB over 176 innings this season. Nova will take the mound in Detroit on Saturday.
