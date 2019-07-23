White Sox's Ivan Nova: Delivers complete game
Nova (5-9) gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in a complete game to take the win over the Marlins on Monday.
It only took Nova 112 pitches to deliver a stellar performance, shutting down the Marlins in his first complete game this season. This was a surprising outing as the 32-year-old has a 5.49 ERA with a 5.8 K/9 and a 2.3 BB/9 through 21 starts this season. Nova will make his next start Saturday against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...