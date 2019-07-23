Nova (5-9) gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five in a complete game to take the win over the Marlins on Monday.

It only took Nova 112 pitches to deliver a stellar performance, shutting down the Marlins in his first complete game this season. This was a surprising outing as the 32-year-old has a 5.49 ERA with a 5.8 K/9 and a 2.3 BB/9 through 21 starts this season. Nova will make his next start Saturday against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.