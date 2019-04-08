White Sox's Ivan Nova: Doesn't last Sunday

Nova (0-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Sunday's 12-5 loss to the Mariners.

The Mariners worked Nova over good, fouling off balls and getting deep into counts. The right-hander needed 72 pitches to get his seven outs. It was a big come down for Nova, who was marvelous in his first start. He's next expected to pitch Saturday on the road against the Yankees.