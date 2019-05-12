Nova (2-3) allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

It's been rare for Nova to walked three batters in one game during the last few years, but this was his second straight win and his second consecutive appearance allowing just one run. Nova needs several more of these to get his numbers back to normal, though, as his ERA sits at 6.29. He is also 2-3 with a 1.65 WHIP, .330 batting average against and 31 strikeouts in 44.1 innings this season. Nova will pitch next at home against the Blue Jays again.