Nova (7-9) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out one across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Nova wasn't particularly dominant but held the Tigers scoreless on the strength of 13 groundball outs. While he still has a 4.80 ERA and 1.41 WHIP on the season, Nova has now allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts -- totaling two earned runs across 28 innings. While impressive, he's racked up just 14 punchouts in that span. He'll look to keep his strong run going in his next start in a tough matchup against Houston on Tuesday.