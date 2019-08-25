White Sox's Ivan Nova: Falls short of quality start
Nova (9-10) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings while striking out six as the White Sox fell 4-0 to the Rangers.
The right-hander was locked in a pitchers' duel with Kolby Allard through five innings, but after a Tim Anderson error put Elvis Andrus on with one out in the sixth, Nova served up a homer to Willie Calhoun that broke open the scoreless tie and ended his winning streak at five. Nova still has a 0.94 ERA and 25:7 K:BB through 48 innings over his last seven starts, but he'll face a tough test in his next outing Friday in Atlanta.
