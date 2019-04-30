White Sox's Ivan Nova: Game postponed due to weather
Nova won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against Orioles as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The White Sox are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday, weather permitting, so it looks as though Nova's start will simply be pushed back a day.
