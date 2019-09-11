White Sox's Ivan Nova: Gives up three homers, wins
Nova (10-12) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Royals.
Nova allowed three home runs, running his season total to 30, but managed to limit the damage and halted a personal three-game losing streak. It was the eighth time in 30 starts that he's surrendered multiple long balls. Nova will next pitch Sunday on the road in Seattle.
