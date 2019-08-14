White Sox's Ivan Nova: Goes distance for eighth win
Nova (8-9) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros, allowing only one unearned run on four hits over nine innings while striking out three in a 4-1 victory.
A Tim Anderson error in the third inning was the only thing standing between Nova and the fourth shutout of his career. The right-hander does have two complete games in his last five starts, and he's produced a remarkable 0.49 ERA and 0.70 WHIP over that stretch -- as well as a 4-0 record -- despite a minuscule 4.1 K/9. Nova will try to keep things rolling in his next outing Monday in Minnesota.
