Nova (3-4) gave up three runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three through seven innings, taking the win over the Astros on Wednesday.

It wasn't a dominant outing, but it was enough to post Nova's third quality start in his last four outings. This was a much needed bounce-back performance after getting crushed for eight runs in his last appearance. Nova has a 3-4 record with a 6.96 ERA and a 35:17 K:BB through 10 starts this season. Nova will make his next start Monday against the Royals.