Nova (1-3) picked up the win against the Indians on Monday, scattering eight hits and one earned run over seven innings, striking out five and walking one as the White Sox cruised to a 9-1 victory.

Nova sported a brutal 8.33 ERA coming into the contest, but he had an excellent start against Cleveland, snapping a stretch of three straight starts in which he had given up at least five earned runs. His ERA still stands at 7.04 through 38.1 innings, but he'll look to build on this solid effort in his next outing, which will see him take on the Blue Jays on the road on Friday.