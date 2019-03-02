White Sox's Ivan Nova: Has nice start with Sox

Nova allowed one run on one hit over 2.2 innings in Friday's game against the Rangers.

Nova made his White Sox debut and hurled more innings than other starters at this point of camp. Six of his eight outs came via the groundball, which is a positive sign for a pitcher that works in the zone. Home runs have been Nova's bane the last few seasons, so pitching down in the zone is where he needs to be. The 32-year-old right-hander is expected to take up the second spot in Chicago's rotation and could be flipped in a deal if he performs well for the rebuilding White Sox.