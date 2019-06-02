White Sox's Ivan Nova: Hit by grounder, stays in game
Nova took a groundball off his left forearm during the fifth inning Saturday but remained in the game, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Trainers visited Nova following the incident, and he was deemed fine to continue. It may have been a different story had the grounder hit him on his pitching arm. Nova said the forearm was sore following the game.
